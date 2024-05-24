Agnello's Barnegat Light
Breakfast
- Prepared Bagel or Roll$1.00
- Avocado Toast
MKT Sourdough┃Smashed Avocado┃Pickled Onion┃Red Pepper Flakes$8.95
- Overnight Oats
Oats┃Chia Seeds┃Oat Milk┃Maple Syrup┃Vanilla Extract$6.99
- Pork Roll Egg & Cheese
Pork Roll┃Two Fried Eggs┃White American┃Kaiser Roll$6.99
- Bacon Egg & Cheese
Bacon┃Two Fried Eggs┃White American┃Kaiser Roll$6.99
- Sausage Egg & Cheese
Sausage Patty┃Two Fried Eggs┃White American┃Kaiser Roll$6.99
- Turkey Sausage Egg & Cheese$6.99
- Egg & Cheese$5.99
- Egg Sandwich with Roasted Peppers, Tomato, Arugula, & Cheese
Scrambled Egg Whites┃Roasted Red Peppers┃Onions┃Tomatoes┃Arugula┃Hot Sauce$6.99
- Breakfast Sandwich
Customize Your Breakfast Sandwich$4.15
- Hash Brown Patty (1)$2.00
- Side Eggs$1.25+
- Side Breakfast Meats
Choice of: bacon, sausage, pork roll, or turkey sausage.
Lunch
- The Cheech
Onion Roll┃Roast Beef┃Horseradish Garlic Aioli┃Arugula$11.99
- The Gardenia
10" Plain┃Turkey┃Bacon┃Cheddar┃Lettuce┃Tomato┃Chipotle Mayo$12.99
- The Agnello
10" Seeded Semolina┃Prosciutto┃Cappocola┃Sopressata┃Lettuce┃Tomato┃Extra Virgin Olive Oil┃Vinegar┃Oregano$13.99
- The Caruso
MKT Sourdough Focaccia┃Mozzarella┃Arugula┃Tomato┃Basil Pesto┃Extra Virgin Olive Oil┃ Balsamic Glaze$12.99
- Build Your Own Sandwich$9.99
- Build Your Own GF Cauliflower Crust$13.45
- BLT$9.99
- French Fries$6.99
- Mozzarella Sticks (6)$7.99
- Beer Battered Thick Cut Onion Rings$7.99
- Fried Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Fried Chicken with Arugula, Pickles, Chick-Fil-A(gnello) Sauce on a Brioche. Served with French Fries!$13.95
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Fried Chicken with a House made Creamy Hot Honey Sriracha Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles, on a Brioche. Served with French Fries.$13.95
- Chicken Wings$10.99+
- Chicken Tenders (4)$9.99
- Chicken Tenders & Fries$11.99