All items are subject to availability.
Agnello's Barnegat Light
Lunch
Signature Lunch Sandwiches
The Cheech
onion roll, roast beef, arugula, garlic horseradish aioli,$12.99
The Gardenia
turkey, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo$13.99
The Agnello
plain, prosciutto, capocollo, salami, lettuce, tomato, extra virgin olive oil, vinegar, oregano$13.99
The Caruso
MKT sourdough focaccia, mozzarella arugula, tomato, basil pesto, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic glaze$13.99
Lunch Sandwiches & Burgers
Build Your Own Sandwich$12.99
Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Fried Chicken with Arugula, Pickles, Chick-Fil-A(gnello) Sauce on a Sourdough Bun. Served with French Fries!$13.95
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Fried Chicken with a House made Creamy Hot Honey Sriracha Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles, on a Sourdough Bun. Served with French Fries.$13.95
BLT$9.99
Cuban Panini
ham, cappocolo, swiss, yellow mustard, pickles, potato chips$11.95
Grilled Cheese Panini
cheddar, white american, provolone, potato chips$9.95
Turkey Apple Bacon Panini
turkey, apple, cheddar, bacon, honey, potato chips$11.95
Prosciutto Ham & Provolone Panini
prosciutto, ham, provolone, tomato, arugula, oil, vinegar, balsamic glazier, potato chips$11.95
Roast Beef Melt Panini
roast beef, swiss, arugula, garlic horseradish aioli, potato chips$11.95
Turkey Pesto Mozzarella Panini
turkey, mozzarella, pesto, balsamic glaze, arugula, roasted red peppers, potato chips$11.95