All items are subject to availability.
All items are subject to availability.
Agnello's Barnegat Light
1801 Central Avenue, Barnegat Light, NJ
Coffee & Tea
Coffee & Cold Brew
Lunch
Signature Lunch Sandwiches
The Cheech
onion roll, roast beef, arugula, garlic horseradish aioli,$12.99
The Gardenia
turkey, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo$13.99
The Agnello
plain, prosciutto, capocollo, salami, lettuce, tomato, extra virgin olive oil, vinegar, oregano$13.99
The Caruso
MKT sourdough focaccia, mozzarella arugula, tomato, basil pesto, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic glaze$13.99
Lunch Sandwiches & Burgers
Build Your Own Sandwich$12.99
Smash Burger
Hand-Formed Beef Patties, Cheddar, Sauteed Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Burger Sauce, Brioche, and Fries$13.95
Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Fried Chicken with Arugula, Pickles, Chick-Fil-A(gnello) Sauce on a Sourdough Bun. Served with French Fries!$13.95
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Fried Chicken with a House made Creamy Hot Honey Sriracha Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles, on a Sourdough Bun. Served with French Fries.$13.95
BLT$9.99
Agnello's Locations and Ordering Hours
Barnegat Light
(609) 207-6491
Open now • Closes at 3:59AM
Harvey Cedars
(609) 207-6336
Closed
Manahawkin
(609) 207-6491
Open now • Closes at 3:59AM