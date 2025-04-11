All items are subject to availability.
All items are subject to availability.
Agnello's Barnegat Light
1801 Central Avenue, Barnegat Light, NJ
Coffee & Tea
Coffee & Cold Brew
Breakfast
Signature Breakfast Sandwiches
Maple Bacon Onion Jam Egg & Cheese
housemade maple bacon onion jam, chipotle mayo, two eggs, bacon, & cheddar, on a brioche$8.99
Veggie Egg & Cheese
two eggs, american cheese, roasted red peppers, onions, tomatoes, & arugula, on a brioche$8.99
Caramelized Onion, Egg, & Provolone
two eggs, caramelized onion, provolone, garlic horseradish aioli, on a brioche bun$8.99
Classic Breakfast Sandwiches
Build your Own Breakfast Sandwich
Customize Your Breakfast Sandwich$4.64
Pork Roll Egg & Cheese
Pork roll, 2 Fried Eggs, white american, kaiser roll$7.49
Sausage Egg & Cheese
sausage patty, two fried eggs, white american, kaiser roll$7.49
Bacon Egg & Cheese
bacon, 2 fried Eggs, white american, kaiser roll$7.49
Egg & Cheese$5.99
Breakfast Bites & Sides
Lunch
Lunch Bites & Shares
Agnello's Locations and Ordering Hours
Barnegat Light
(609) 207-6491
Open now • Closes at 3PM
Harvey Cedars
(609) 207-6336
Closed
Manahawkin
(609) 207-6491
Closed • Opens Friday at 8AM