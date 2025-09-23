All items are subject to availability.
Agnello's Barnegat Light
Breakfast
Classic Breakfast Sandwiches
Build your Own Breakfast Sandwich
Customize Your Breakfast Sandwich$6.14
Pork Roll Egg & Cheese
Pork roll, 2 Fried Eggs, white american, kaiser roll$7.49
Sausage Egg & Cheese
sausage patty, two fried eggs, white american, kaiser roll$7.49
Bacon Egg & Cheese
bacon, 2 fried Eggs, white american, kaiser roll$7.49
Egg & Cheese$5.99
Signature Breakfast Sandwiches
Maple Bacon Onion Jam Egg & Cheese
housemade maple bacon onion jam, chipotle mayo, two eggs, bacon, & cheddar, on a brioche$8.99
Pesto Egg Toast
egg, prosciutto, basil pesto, mozzarella, and tomatoes, on sourdough toast$7.99
Veggie Egg & Cheese
two eggs, american cheese, roasted red peppers, onions, tomatoes, & arugula, on a brioche$8.99
Caramelized Onion, Egg, & Provolone
two eggs, caramelized onion, provolone, garlic horseradish aioli, on a brioche bun$8.99
Breakfast Bites & Sides
Breakfast Sides
Lunch/Dinner
Signature Lunch Sandwiches
The Gardenia
turkey, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo$13.99
The Agnello
plain, prosciutto, capocollo, salami, lettuce, tomato, extra virgin olive oil, vinegar, oregano$13.99
The Caruso
MKT sourdough focaccia, mozzarella arugula, tomato, basil pesto, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic glaze$13.99
Lunch Sandwiches & Burgers
Build Your Own Sandwich$12.99
Smash Burger
Hand-Formed Beef Patties, Cheddar, Sauteed Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Burger Sauce, on a Brioche$9.99
Cheech Smash Burger
2 hand formed beef patties, provolone, arugula, cheech sauce$12.25
Bacon Smash Burger
Hand-Formed Beef Patties, Cheddar, Sauteed Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Bacon, Burger Sauce, on a Brioche$12.50
Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Chicken Tenders, Arugula, Pickles, & Special Sauce on a Brioche Bun$10.29
BBQ Chicken & Mozz Sandwich
Crispy Chicken Tenders, BBQ, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato$13.49
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Chicken Tenders, House Made Hot Honey Sriracha Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pickles, on a Brioche Bun$10.49
BLT
bacon, lettuce, tomato, comes with mayo$9.25
Veggie Egg & Cheese
two eggs, american cheese, roasted red peppers, onions, tomatoes, & arugula, on a brioche