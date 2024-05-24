Agnello's Cafe Manahawkin
Featured Items
- Earth Day Matcha Latte
Ceremonial Grade Matcha┃Butterfly Pea Tea┃Vanilla┃Milk$6.85
- Turkey Pesto Mozzarella Panini
Turkey┃Mozzarella┃Pesto┃Balsamic Glaze┃Arugula┃Roasted Red Peppers┃Potato Chips$10.95
- Cappuccino Freddo
Iced Double Espresso*┃Vanilla Cold Foam *Fair Trade & Organic Espresso$6.75
Order Coffee Here
- Dark Roast Drip Coffee
Fair Trade & Organic Dark Roast sourced from Papua New Guinea.$2.00+
- Decaf Drip Coffee
Fair Trade & Organic Swiss Water Decaf sourced from Peru.$2.00+
- Cold Brew
Our Papua New Guinea Fair Trade & Organic Dark Roast brewed at a lower temperature that results in a less acidic and smoother cup.$5.50+
- Café Latte
Double Espresso*┃Steamed Milk *Fair Trade & Organic Espresso$5.00
- Capuccino
Double Espresso*┃Frothed Milk *Fair Trade & Organic Espresso$4.50+
- Matcha Latte
Matchaful Ceremonial Grade Matcha┃Milk$6.00
- Americano
Double Espresso*┃Water *Fair Trade & Organic Espresso$4.50+
- Espresso
*Fair Trade & Organic Espresso$2.25+
- Cortado
Double Espresso*┃2 oz Milk *Fair Trade & Organic Espresso$4.75
- Hot Chocolate$3.00+
- Hot Tea and Tea Lattes$3.00+
- Sparkling Americano
Iced Double Espresso*┃Sparkling Water┃Dehydrated Orange *Fair Trade & Organic Espresso$5.50+
- Coconut Ube Seasonal Latte
Double Espresso*┃House Made Syrup┃Milk *Fair Trade & Organic Espresso$5.75
- Chai Latte
DONA Masala Chai Concentrate┃Milk$5.25
- Mud/Wtr
Mud/Wtr Adoptogen Blend┃Milk$4.75
- Iced Espresso with Coconut Ube Cold Foam
Iced Double Espresso*┃Housemade Seasonal Syrup*┃Cold Foam┃Coconut Flakes* *Fair Trade & Organic Espresso *Organic Syrup$6.99
- Salted Caramel Mocha Latte
Double Espresso*┃Milk┃Salted Caramel┃Chocolate Sauce *Fair Trade & Organic Espresso$5.60
- Pup Cup
Whipped Cream┃2 oz Cup$1.00
Order Food Here
- Prepared Bagel or Roll$1.25
- Overnight Oats$6.99
- Bacon Egg and Cheese Toast
MKT Sourdough┃Housemade Hollandaise Sauce┃Crumbled Egg┃Bacon┃ Cheddar$4.49+
- Ricotta Toast
MKT Sourdough┃Fig Jam┃Whipped Ricotta┃Rosemary┃Red Pepper Flakes$4.49+
- Smoked Salmon Toast
MKT Sourdough┃Scallion Cream Cheese┃Smoked Lox┃Pickled Red Onion┃Capers$5.49+
- Avocado Toast
MKT Sourdough┃Smashed Avocado┃Arugula┃Pickled Red Onion┃Red Pepper Flakes$4.49+
- Tuna Melt Toast
MKT Sourdough┃Tuna Salad┃Melted Swiss┃Arugula$4.99+
- Cinnamon Honey Butter Toast
MKT Sourdough┃Cinnamon Honey Butter┃Strawberries┃ Bananas$4.49+
- The Cheech
Onion Roll┃Roast Beef┃Horseradish Garlic Aioli┃Arugula$11.99
- The Agnello
10" Seeded Semolina┃Prosciutto┃Cappocola┃Sopressata┃Lettuce┃Tomato┃Extra Virgin Olive Oil┃Vinegar┃Oregano$13.99
- The Caruso
MKT Sourdough Focaccia┃Mozzarella┃Arugula┃Tomato┃Basil Pesto┃Extra Virgin Olive Oil┃ Balsamic Glaze$13.99
- The Gardenia
10" Plain┃Turkey┃Bacon┃Cheddar┃Lettuce┃Tomato┃Chipotle Mayo$13.99
- The Ceci
MKT Ciabatta┃Chickpeas┃Buffalo Sauce┃Cucumbers┃Onion┃Tomato┃Arugula┃Plant Based Mayo$10.49
- The Bocadillo
MKT Baguette┃Prosciutto┃Manchego┃Butter┃Balsamic Glaze$12.99
- Build Your Own Sandwich
Choose between our Fresh Baked Breads, Boars Head Meats & Cheeses, and an array of Toppings and Condiments to create your own personalized Sandwich!$9.99
- Build Your Own Cauliflower Crust
This Gluten Free alternative offers a flavorful blend of cauliflower, mozzarella, rice flour, and a mix of spices. Cauliflower Crust Contains: Eggs and Dairy$15.45
- Turkey Apple Bacon Panini
Turkey┃Apple┃Cheddar┃Bacon┃Honey┃Potato Chips$11.95
- Cuban Panini
Ham┃Capocollo┃Swiss┃Yellow Mustard┃Pickles┃Potato Chips$10.95
- Prosciutto Ham & Manchego Panini
Prosciutto┃Ham┃Manchego┃Tomato┃Arugula┃Oil┃Vinegar┃Balsamic Glaze┃Potato Chips$11.95
- Roast Beef and Swiss Panini
Roast Beef┃Swiss┃Arugula┃Tomato┃Garlic Horseradish Aioli┃Potato Chips$10.95
- Brie, Apple, Honey Butter Panini
Brie┃Apple┃Arugula┃Carmalized Onion┃Honey Butter┃Potato Chips$11.95
- Grilled Cheese Panini
Sourdough┃Cheddar┃White American┃Provolone┃Potato Chips$8.95