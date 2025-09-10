Agnello's Cafe Manahawkin
Coffees
Signature Cafe
Cappuccino Freddo
iced double espresso, vanilla cold foam$7.15
Chocolate Covered Caramelized Banana Cream Top
iced espresso, house made caramelized banana syrup, milk, chocolate cold foam$7.25
Matcha Cream Top
ceremonial grade matcha, milk, syrup, cream top cold foam **please note the cream top cannot be made dairy free$6.99
Seasonal Latte
house made organic syrup, changes seasonally$6.49
Salted Caramel Honey Cream Top$6.99
Earth Matcha Latte
ceremonial grade matcha, butterfly pea tea, vanilla, milk$6.85
Sparkling Americano
iced double espresso, sparkling water, dehydrated orange$5.50
Chai Latte
rishi organic chai, milk$5.25
Mud/Wtr
mud/wtr, milk$4.75
Classic Cafe
Drip Coffee
dark roast- sourced from Papua New Guinea- organic & fair trade decaf- sourced from Peru- organic & fair trade$2.00
Cold Brew
Self Serve Our Papua New Guinea Fair Trade & Organic Dark Roast brewed at a lower temperature that results in a less acidic and smoother cup.$5.50
Café Latte
double espresso, steamed milk$5.00
Cappuccino
ONLY SERVED HOT double espresso, milk foam$4.40
Milk Steamers
milk steamed at a kid's temperature$3.00
Matcha Latte
ceremonial grade matcha, milk$6.00
Matcha Straight Up$4.50
Americano
double espresso, filtered water$4.40
Espresso
*Fair Trade & Organic Espresso$2.25
Cortado
double espresso, 2oz milk$4.25
Hot Chocolate$3.50
Hot Tea and Tea Lattes$3.00
Pup Cup
Whipped Cream┃2 oz Cup$1.00
Food
Breakfast
Pre-Made: Maple Bacon Jam Egg & Cheese
This item is pre-made in our kitchen and placed in our to go case. We are unable to accommodate any modifications. Please help yourself to our hot case once purchased at the kiosk! 2 eggs, cheddar cheese, maple bacon onion jam, chipotle mayo on a brioche.$7.99
Pre-Made: Spinach & Swiss Egg Sandwich with Lemon Dijon Mayo
This item is pre-made in our kitchen and placed into our to-go case. We are unable to accommodate any modifications. Please help yourself to our hot case once purchased at the kiosk! 2 eggs, swiss cheese, spinach, lemon dijon mayo on a brioche bun$7.99
Prepared Bagel or Toast$1.90
Overnight Oats$6.99
Toasts
Bacon Egg and Cheese Toast
egg, bacon, cheese, hollandaise$4.49
Ricotta Toast
fig jam, whipped ricotta, rosemary, red pepper flakes$4.49
Smoked Salmon Toast
smoked salmon, tomato, pickled red onions, capers, scallion cream cheese$5.49
Avocado Toast
smashed avocado, arugula, pickled red onions, red pepper flakes$4.49
Tuna Melt Toast
tuna, swiss, arugula, pickled red onions$4.99
Cinnamon Honey Butter Toast
cinnamon honey butter, berries, banana$4.49
Sandwiches & Paninis
The Cheech
sourdough bun, sauteed onions, roast beef, arugula, garlic horseradish aioli,$12.99
The Agnello
prosciutto, cappocola, soppressatta, provolone, lettuce, tomato, evoo$13.99
The Caruso
mozzarella, arugula, tomato, basil pesto, olive oil , balsamic glaze, focaccia$13.99
The Gardenia
turkey, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cipolte mayo$13.99
The Ceci
chickpea, buffalo sauce, onion, cucumber, tomato, plant based mayo$12.99
The Bocadillo
prosciutto, provolone, butter, balsamic glaze$12.99
Build Your Own Sandwich
choose your ingredients$12.99
Turkey Apple Bacon Panini
turkey, apple slices, cheddar, bacon, and a honey drizzle served with potato chips$12.99
Cuban Panini
ham, cappocolo, swiss, yellow mustard, pickles served with potato chips$12.99
Prosciutto & Mozzarella Panini
Prosciutto, mozzarella, oil, balsamic glaze Served with potato chips$12.99
Roast Beef Melt Panini
roast beef, swiss, arugula, and garlic horseradish aioli served with potato chips$12.99
Turkey Pesto Mozzarella Panini
turkey, mozzarella, pesto, balsamic glaze, roasted red peppers served with potato chips$12.99
Brie & Apple Panini
brie, apple, caramelized onion, arugula, honey butter served with potato chips$12.99
Grilled Cheese
cheddar, white american, provolone served with potato chips$9.99
Sides
Retail Items
Water, Soda, Iced Tea
Just Water
after purchasing on the kiosk or online, feel free to grab your drink from our fridge.$2.99
Liquid Death Mountain Water 19.2 ounces$2.99
Maine Root Rootbeer
after purchasing on the kiosk or online, feel free to grab your drink from our fridge.$3.99
Maine Root Mexicane Cola
after purchasing on the kiosk or online, feel free to grab your drink from our fridge.$3.99
East Bay Kombucha Mango
after purchasing on the kiosk or online, feel free to grab your item(s) from our retail shelves or fridge.$6.00
East Bay Kumbucha Pineapple Ginger$6.00
Just Iced Tea Mango White Tea
Once your retail items (chips, drinks, etc.) are paid for, please feel free to collect them from our retail section. If you ordered food or coffee, we’ll call your name separately when they're ready.$3.99
Just Iced Tea Peach Oolong Tea$3.99
Just Iced Tea Original Honey Green Tea
Once any retail items (chips, drinks, etc.) are paid for, please feel free to collect them from our retail section. If you ordered food or coffee, we’ll call your name separately when they're ready.$3.99
Uncle Matt's Organic Orange Juice- 12 oz
after purchasing on the kiosk or online, feel free to grab your drink from our fridge.$5.49
Harmless Harvest Organic Coconut Water- 10 oz
after purchasing on the kiosk or online, feel free to grab your item(s) from our retail shelves or fridge.$4.99
Chips & Snacks
Siete Sea Salt Potato Chips- 1.5oz
after purchasing on the kiosk or online, feel free to grab your chips from our retail wall.$2.49
Siete Chipotle BBQ Potato Chips- 1.5oz
after purchasing on the kiosk or online, feel free to grab your chips from our retail wall.$2.49
Gomacro Peanut Butter Protein Bar
after purchasing on the kiosk or online, feel free to grab your snack bar from our retail shelf.$3.99
Gomacro Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Protein Bars
after purchasing on the kiosk or online, feel free to grab your snack bar from our retail shelf.$3.99
Esti Original Hummus & Pita Chips Snack Cup
after purchasing on the kiosk or online, feel free to grab your item(s) from our retail shelves or fridge.$5.49
Once Upon a Farm OhMyMega Veggie Pouch
after purchasing on the kiosk or online, feel free to grab your item(s) from our retail shelves or fridge.$3.99
Once Upon a Farm Green Kale & Apples Pouch
after purchasing on the kiosk or online, feel free to grab your item(s) from our retail shelves or fridge.$3.99
Lesser Evil Organic Himalayan Gold Popcorn- .46 oz
after purchasing on the kiosk or online, feel free to grab your item(s) from our retail shelves or fridge.$1.15
Lesser Evil Organic Himalayn Pink Salt Popcorn- .46 oz
after purchasing on the kiosk or online, feel free to grab your item(s) from our retail shelves or fridge.$1.15
Good Crisp Classic Original Crisps- 1.6 oz
after purchasing on the kiosk or online, feel free to grab your item(s) from our retail shelves or fridge.$2.99
Good Crisp Sour Cream & Onion Crisps- 1.6 oz
after purchasing on the kiosk or online, feel free to grab your item(s) from our retail shelves or fridge.$2.99
