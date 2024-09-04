Agnello's Cafe Manahawkin
- Dark Roast Drip Coffee
Fair Trade & Organic Dark Roast sourced from Papua New Guinea.$2.00
- Decaf Drip Coffee
Fair Trade & Organic Swiss Water Decaf sourced from Peru.$2.00
- Cold Brew
Self Serve Our Papua New Guinea Fair Trade & Organic Dark Roast brewed at a lower temperature that results in a less acidic and smoother cup.$0
- Café Latte
double espresso, steamed milk$5.00
- Capuccino
double espresso, milk foam$4.50
- Americano
double espresso, filtered water$4.50
- Espresso
*Fair Trade & Organic Espresso$2.25
- Cortado
double espresso, 2oz milk$4.75
- Hot Chocolate$0
- Hot Tea and Tea Lattes$3.00
- Sparkling Americano
iced double espresso, sparkling water, dehydrated orange$5.50
- Cappuccino Freddo
iced double espresso, vanilla cold foam$6.75
- Iced Espresso with Black Sesame Maple Cold Foam
iced double espresso*, house made black sesame maple syrup, cold foam *fair trade & organic espresso$6.99
- Black Sesame Maple Latte
double espresso*, house made black sesame maple syrup, milk *fair trade & organic espresso$5.99
- Chai Latte
shi organic chai, milk$5.25
- Mud/Wtr
mud/wtr, milk$4.75
- Pup Cup
Whipped Cream┃2 oz Cup$1.00
- Prepared Bagel or Roll$1.25
- Overnight Oats$6.99
- Bacon Egg and Cheese Toast
egg, bacon, cheese, hollandaise$4.49
- Ricotta Toast
fig jam, whipped ricotta, rosemary, red pepper flakes$4.49
- Smoked Salmon Toast
lox, pickled red onions, capers, scallion cream cheese$5.49
- Avocado Toast
smashed avocado, arugula, pickled red onions, red pepper flakes$4.49
- Tuna Melt Toast
tuna, swiss, arugula, pickled red onions$4.99
- Cinnamon Honey Butter Toast
cinnamon honey butter, berries, banana$4.49
- The Cheech
roast beef, arugula, garlic aioli, onion roll$11.99
- The Agnello
prosciutto, cappocola, soppressatta, provolone, lettuce, tomato, evoo$13.99
- The Gardenia
turkey, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cipolte mayo$13.99
- The Ceci
chickpea, buffalo sauce, onion, cucumber, tomato, plant based mayo$10.49
- The Bocadillo
prosciutto, manchego, butter, balsamic glaze$12.99
- Build Your Own Sandwich
Choose between our Fresh Baked Breads, Boars Head Meats & Cheeses, and an array of Toppings and Condiments to create your own personalized Sandwich!$9.99
- Build Your Own Cauliflower Crust
This Gluten Free alternative offers a flavorful blend of cauliflower, mozzarella, rice flour, and a mix of spices. Cauliflower Crust Contains: Eggs and Dairy$15.45
- Turkey Apple Bacon Panini
turkey, apple, cheddar, bacon, honey, potato chips$11.95
- Cuban Panini
ham, cappocolo, swiss, yellow mustard, pickles, potato chips$10.95
- Prosciutto Ham & Manchego Panini
prosciutto, ham, manchego, tomato, arugula, oil, vinegar, balsamic glazier, potato chips$11.95
- Roast Beef and Swiss Panini
roast beef, swiss, arugula, tomato, garlic horseradish aioli, potato chips$10.95
- Brie, Apple, Honey Butter Panini
brie, apple, caramelized onion, honey butter, potato chips$11.95
- Grilled Cheese Panini
cheddar, white american, provolone, potato chips$8.95
