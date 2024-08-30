Agnello's Cafe Manahawkin
Order Coffee Here
- Dark Roast Drip Coffee
Fair Trade & Organic Dark Roast sourced from Papua New Guinea.$2.00
- Decaf Drip Coffee
Fair Trade & Organic Swiss Water Decaf sourced from Peru.$2.00
- Cold Brew
Self Serve Our Papua New Guinea Fair Trade & Organic Dark Roast brewed at a lower temperature that results in a less acidic and smoother cup.$0
- Café Latte
Double Espresso*┃Steamed Milk *Fair Trade & Organic Espresso$5.00
- Capuccino
Double Espresso*┃Frothed Milk *Fair Trade & Organic Espresso$4.50
- Matcha Latte
Matchaful Ceremonial Grade Matcha┃Milk$6.00
- Americano
Double Espresso*┃Water *Fair Trade & Organic Espresso$4.50
- Espresso
*Fair Trade & Organic Espresso$2.25
- Cortado
Double Espresso*┃2 oz Milk *Fair Trade & Organic Espresso$4.75
- Hot Chocolate$0
- Hot Tea and Tea Lattes$3.00
- Sparkling Americano
Iced Double Espresso*┃Sparkling Water┃Dehydrated Orange *Fair Trade & Organic Espresso$5.50
- Cappuccino Freddo
Iced Double Espresso*┃Vanilla Cold Foam *Fair Trade & Organic Espresso$6.75
- Earth Day Matcha Latte
Ceremonial Grade Matcha┃Butterfly Pea Tea┃Vanilla┃Milk$6.85
- Chai Latte
DONA Masala Chai Concentrate┃Milk$5.25
- Mud/Wtr
Mud/Wtr Adoptogen Blend┃Milk$4.75
- Pup Cup
Whipped Cream┃2 oz Cup$1.00