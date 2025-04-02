Agnello's Cafe Manahawkin
Coffees
Signature Cafe
Seasonal Latte
house made organic syrup, changes seasonally$5.75
Seasonal Cap Freddo
iced double espresso, cold foam, house made organic syrup$6.99
Cappuccino Freddo
iced double espresso, vanilla cold foam$6.75
Matcha Cream Top
ceremonial grade matcha, milk, syrup, cream top cold foam **please note the cream top cannot be made dairy free$6.99
Earth Matcha Latte
ceremonial grade matcha, butterfly pea tea, vanilla, milk$6.85
Sparkling Americano
iced double espresso, sparkling water, dehydrated orange$5.50
Chai Latte
rishi organic chai, milk$5.25
Mud/Wtr
mud/wtr, milk$4.75
Classic Cafe
Drip Coffee
dark roast- sourced from Papua New Guinea- organic & fair trade decaf- sourced from Peru- organic & fair trade$2.00
Cold Brew
Self Serve Our Papua New Guinea Fair Trade & Organic Dark Roast brewed at a lower temperature that results in a less acidic and smoother cup.$5.50
Café Latte
double espresso, steamed milk$5.00
Cappuccino
double espresso, milk foam$4.40
Babycino
milk steamed at a kid's temperature$3.00
Matcha Latte
ceremonial grade matcha, milk$6.00
Matcha Straight Up$4.50
Americano
double espresso, filtered water$4.40
Espresso
*Fair Trade & Organic Espresso$2.25
Cortado
double espresso, 2oz milk$4.25
Hot Chocolate$3.50
Hot Tea and Tea Lattes$3.00
Food
Breakfast
Pre-Made: Maple Bacon Jam Egg & Cheese
This item is pre-made in our kitchen and placed in our to go case. We are unable to accommodate any modifications. Please help yourself to our hot case once purchased at the kiosk! 2 eggs, cheddar cheese, maple bacon onion jam, chipotle mayo on a brioche.$7.99
Pre-Made: Spinach & Swiss Egg Sandwich with Lemon Dijon Mayo
This item is pre-made in our kitchen and placed into our to-go case. We are unable to accommodate any modifications. Please help yourself to our hot case once purchased at the kiosk! 2 eggs, swiss cheese, spinach, lemon dijon mayo on a brioche bun$7.99
Prepared Bagel or Toast$1.50
Overnight Oats$6.99
Toasts
Bacon Egg and Cheese Toast
egg, bacon, cheese, hollandaise$4.49
Ricotta Toast
fig jam, whipped ricotta, rosemary, red pepper flakes$4.49
Smoked Salmon Toast
smoked salmon, tomato, pickled red onions, capers, scallion cream cheese$5.49
Avocado Toast
smashed avocado, arugula, pickled red onions, red pepper flakes$4.49
Tuna Melt Toast
tuna, swiss, arugula, pickled red onions$4.99
Cinnamon Honey Butter Toast
cinnamon honey butter, berries, banana$4.49
Sandwiches & Paninis
The Cheech
roast beef, arugula, garlic aioli, onion roll$12.99
The Agnello
prosciutto, cappocola, soppressatta, provolone, lettuce, tomato, evoo$13.99
The Caruso
mozzarella, arugula, tomato, basil pesto, olive oil , balsamic glaze, focaccia$13.99
The Gardenia
turkey, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cipolte mayo$13.99
The Ceci
chickpea, buffalo sauce, onion, cucumber, tomato, plant based mayo$12.99
The Bocadillo
prosciutto, provolone, butter, balsamic glaze$12.99
Build Your Own Sandwich
choose your ingredients$12.99
Turkey Apple Bacon Panini
turkey, apple slices, cheddar, bacon, and a honey drizzle served with potato chips$12.49
Cuban Panini
ham, cappocolo, swiss, yellow mustard, pickles served with potato chips$12.49
Prosciutto & Mozzarella Panini
Prosciutto, mozzarella, oil, balsamic glaze Served with potato chips$12.49
Roast Beef Melt Panini
roast beef, swiss, arugula, and garlic horseradish aioli served with potato chips$12.49
Turkey Pesto Mozzarella Panini
turkey, mozzarella, pesto, balsamic glaze, roasted red peppers served with potato chips$12.49
Brie & Apple Panini
brie, apple, caramelized onion, arugula, honey butter served with potato chips$12.49
Grilled Cheese
cheddar, white american, provolone served with potato chips$9.99
Sides
Retail Items
Water, Soda, Iced Tea
Just Water
after purchasing on the kiosk or online, feel free to grab your drink from our fridge.$2.99
Maine Root Rootbeer
after purchasing on the kiosk or online, feel free to grab your drink from our fridge.$3.99
Maine Root Mexicane Cola
after purchasing on the kiosk or online, feel free to grab your drink from our fridge.$3.99
Health Ade Kombucha Bubbly Rose
after purchasing on the kiosk or online, feel free to grab your drink from our fridge.$3.99
Health Ade Kombucha Cayenne Cleanse
after purchasing on the kiosk or online, feel free to grab your drink from our fridge.$3.99
Liquid Death Killer Cola Flavored Sparkling Water
after purchasing on the kiosk or online, feel free to grab your drink from our fridge.$1.99
Chips & Snacks
Siete Sea Salt Potato Chips- 1.5oz
after purchasing on the kiosk or online, feel free to grab your chips from our retail wall.$1.99
Siete Chipotle BBQ Potato Chips- 1.5oz
after purchasing on the kiosk or online, feel free to grab your chips from our retail wall.$1.99
Gomacro Peanut Butter Protein Bar
after purchasing on the kiosk or online, feel free to grab your snack bar from our retail shelf.$3.99