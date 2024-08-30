Agnello's Cafe Harvey Cedars
Order Coffee Here
- Drip Coffee (Self Serve)
Self Serve on the back wall! Fair Trade & Organic Dark Roast sourced from Papua New Guinea and Decaf sourced from Peru.$2.00
- Cold Brew (Self Serve)
Self Serve next to our snack shelf! Our Papua New Guinea Fair Trade & Organic Dark Roast brewed at a lower temperature that results in a less acidic and smoother cup.$5.50
- Cafe Latte
double espresso*, milk *fair trade & organic espresso$5.00
- Capuccino
double espresso*, frothed milk *fair trade & organic espresso$4.50
- Americano
double espresso*, water *fair trade & organic espresso$4.50
- Espresso
*fair trade & organic espresso$2.25
- Small Hot Cortado
double espresso*, 2 oz milk *fair trade & organic espresso$4.75
- Hot Chocolate$3.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Sparkling Americano
iced double espresso*, sparkling water, dehydrated orange *fair trade & organic espresso$5.50
- Cappuccino Freddo
iced double espresso*, vanilla cold foam *fair trade & organic espresso$6.75
- Iced Espresso with Blueberry Cold Foam
iced double espresso*, housemade seasonal syrup*, cold foam *fair trade & organic espresso$6.99
- Blueberry Seasonal Latte
double espresso*, house made syrup*, milk *fair trade & organic espresso$5.75
- Chai Latte
DONA masala chai concentrate, milk$5.25
- Mud/Wtr
mud/wtr adaptogen muschroom blend, milk$4.75
Order Smoothies Here
Order Food Here
- Overnight Oats
oats*, chia seeds*, house made oat milk*, maple syrup and vanilla extract *Organic Ingredient$6.99
- Bagel or Roll with Spread$1.90
- Bacon Egg & Cheese Toast
MKT Sourdough┃Housemade Lemon Dijon Aioli┃Crumbled Egg┃Bacon┃ Cheddar$4.49
- Ricotta Toast
MKT Sourdough┃Fig Jam┃Whipped Ricotta┃Rosemary┃Red Pepper Flakes$4.49
- Smoked Salmon Toast
MKT Sourdough┃Scallion Cream Cheese┃Smoked Lox┃Pickled Red Onion┃Capers$5.49
- Avocado Toast
MKT Sourdough┃Smashed Avocado┃Arugula┃Pickled Red Onion┃Red Pepper Flakes$4.49
- Tuna Melt Toast
MKT Sourdough┃Tuna Salad┃Melted Swiss┃Arugula$4.99
- Cinnamon Honey Butter Toast
MKT Sourdough┃Cinnamon Honey Butter┃Strawberries┃ Bananas$4.49
- The Cheech
onion roll, roast beef, arugula, garlic horseradish aioli$11.99
- The Agnello
prosciutto, capocollo, soppressata, lettuce, tomato, extra virgin olive oil, vinegar, oregano$13.99
- The Gardenia
turkey, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo$13.99
- The Caruso
mkt sourdough focaccia, mozzarella arugula, tomato, basil pesto, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic glaze$13.99
- The Ceci
ciabatta, chickpeas, buffalo sauce, cucumber, tomato, onions, arugula, plant-based mayo$13.99
- The Bocadillo
mkt baguette, prosciutto, manchego cheese, butter, balsamic glaze$13.99
- Build Your Own Sandwich
build your own sandwich$10.99
- Build Your Own Cauliflower Crust
This Gluten Free alternative offers a flavorful blend of cauliflower, mozzarella, rice flour, and a mix of spices. Cauliflower Crust Contains: Eggs and Dairy$15.45
- BLT
bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on your choice of bread$9.99
