Agnello's Cafe Harvey Cedars
Order Coffee Here
- Drip Coffee
Self Serve Upon Pick Up! Fair Trade & Organic Dark Roast sourced from Papua New Guinea and Decaf sourced from Peru.$2.00+
- Cold Brew
Our Papua New Guinea Fair Trade & Organic Dark Roast brewed at a lower temperature that results in a less acidic and smoother cup.$5.00+
- Cafe Latte
Double Espresso*┃Milk *Fair Trade & Organic Espresso$5.00
- Capuccino
Double Espresso*┃Frothed Milk *Fair Trade & Organic Espresso$4.50+
- Matcha Latte
Matchaful Ceremonial Grade Matcha┃Milk$6.00
- Americano
Double Espresso*┃Water *Fair Trade & Organic Espresso$4.50+
- Espresso
*Fair Trade & Organic Espresso$2.25+
- Small Hot Cortado
Double Espresso*┃2 oz Milk *Fair Trade & Organic Espresso$4.75
- Hot Chocolate$3.00+
- Hot Tea$3.00+
- Sparkling Americano
Iced Double Espresso*┃Sparkling Water┃Dehydrated Orange *Fair Trade & Organic Espresso$5.50+
- Cappuccino Freddo
Iced Double Espresso*┃Vanilla Cold Foam *Fair Trade & Organic Espresso$6.75
- Iced Espresso with Coconut Ube Cold Foam
Iced Double Espresso*┃Housemade Seasonal Syrup*┃Cold Foam *Fair Trade & Organic Espresso *Organic Syrup$6.99
- Coconut Ube Seasonal Latte
Double Espresso*┃House Made Syrup*┃Milk *Fair Trade & Organic Espresso$5.75
- Earth Day Matcha Latte
Ceremonial Grade Matcha┃Butterfly Pea Tea┃Vanilla┃Milk$6.75
- Chai Latte
DONA Masala Chai Concentrate┃Milk$5.25
- Mud/Wtr
Mud/Wtr Adoptogen Blend┃Milk$4.75
Order Smoothies Here
- Spirulina Coconut Smoothie
Pineapple┃Banana┃Avocado┃Sunflower Butter*┃Spirulina*┃Coconut Yogurt* *Organic Ingredient$11.99+
- Banana Cacao Smoothie
Banana┃Avocado┃Cacao┃Celtic Sea Salt┃Milk of Choice$8.99+
- Berry Banana Smoothie
Banana*┃Strawberry*┃Blueberry*┃Choice of Milk *Organic Ingredient$8.99+
- Honey Matcha Smoothie
Matcha*┃Cucumber*┃Avocado*┃Spinach* *Organic Ingredient$9.99+
Order Food Here
- Bagel or Roll with Spread$1.90
- Bacon Egg & Cheese Toast
MKT Sourdough┃Housemade Lemon Dijon Aioli┃Crumbled Egg┃Bacon┃ Cheddar$4.49+
- Ricotta Toast
MKT Sourdough┃Fig Jam┃Whipped Ricotta┃Rosemary┃Red Pepper Flakes$4.49+
- Smoked Salmon Toast
MKT Sourdough┃Scallion Cream Cheese┃Smoked Lox┃Pickled Red Onion┃Capers$5.49+
- Avocado Toast
MKT Sourdough┃Smashed Avocado┃Arugula┃Pickled Red Onion┃Red Pepper Flakes$4.49+
- Tuna Melt Toast
MKT Sourdough┃Tuna Salad┃Melted Swiss┃Arugula$4.99+
- Cinnamon Honey Butter Toast
MKT Sourdough┃Cinnamon Honey Butter┃Strawberries┃ Bananas$4.49+
- The Cheech
Onion Roll┃Roast Beef┃Horseradish Garlic Aioli┃Arugula$11.99
- The Agnello
10" Seeded┃Prosciutto┃Cappocola┃Sopressata┃Lettuce┃Tomato┃Extra Virgin Olive Oil┃Vinegar┃Oregano$13.99
- The Gardenia
10" Plain┃Turkey┃Bacon┃Cheddar┃Lettuce┃Tomato┃Chipotle Mayo$13.99
- The Caruso
MKT Sourdough Focaccia┃Mozzarella┃Arugula┃Tomato┃Basil Pesto┃Extra Virgin Olive Oil┃ Balsamic Glaze$13.99
- The Ceci
Ciabatta┃Chickpeas┃Buffalo Sauce┃Cucumber┃Tomato┃Onions┃Arugula┃Plant Based Mayo$13.99
- The Bocadillo
MKT Baguette┃Prosciutto┃Manchego┃Butter┃Balsamic Glaze$12.99
- Build Your Own Sandwich
Choose between our Fresh Baked Breads, Boars Head Meats & Cheeses, and an array of Toppings and Condiments to create your own personalized Sandwich!$10.99