Agnello's Cafe Harvey Cedars
Coffee
Classic Coffee Drinks
Drip Coffee (Self Serve)
Self Serve on the back wall! Fair Trade & Organic Dark Roast sourced from Papua New Guinea and Decaf sourced from Peru.$2.00
Cafe Latte
double espresso*, milk *fair trade & organic espresso$5.00
Matcha Latte
double espresso*, milk *fair trade & organic espresso$6.00
Capuccino
double espresso*, frothed milk *fair trade & organic espresso$4.50
Americano
double espresso*, water *fair trade & organic espresso$4.50
Chai Latte
DONA masala chai concentrate, milk$5.25
Mud/Wtr
mud/wtr adaptogen muschroom blend, milk$4.75
Espresso
*fair trade & organic espresso$2.25
Cortado
double espresso*, 2 oz milk *fair trade & organic espresso$4.25
Hot Chocolate$3.00
Hot Tea$3.00
Signature Coffee Drinks
Cappuccino Freddo
iced double espresso*, vanilla cold foam *fair trade & organic espresso$6.75
Bomb Pop Cream Top
house made strawberry syrup, espresso, milk, butterfly pea cold foam$7.25
Matcha Cream Top
ceremonial grade matcha, milk, syrup, cream top cold foam **please note the cream top cannot be made dairy free$6.99
Strawberry Seasonal Latte
house made organic syrup, changes seasonally *fair trade & organic espresso$6.00
Date Caramel Freddo
iced double espresso, cold foam, house made date caramel sauce*, torched sugar top *date caramel sauce is organic & refined sugar free **torched sugar top is organic cane sugar$7.25
Earth Day Matcha Latte
ceremonial grade matcha, butterfly pea tea, vanilla, milk$6.75
Sparkling Americano
iced double espresso*, sparkling water, dehydrated orange *fair trade & organic espresso$5.50
Eats
Breakfast Classics
Toasts
Bacon Egg & Cheese Toast
mkt sourdough, lemon dijon mayo, crumbled egg, bacon, cheddar$4.49
Ricotta Toast
mkt sourdough, fig jam, whipped ricotta, rosemary, red pepper flakes$4.49
Smoked Salmon Toast
mkt sourdough, scallion cream cheese, tomato, smoked salmon, pickled onion, capers$5.49
Avocado Toast
mkt sourdough, smashed avocado, arugula, pickled onion, red pepper flakes$4.49
Cinnamon Honey Butter Toast
mkt sourdough, cinnamon honey butter, strawberries, bananas$4.49
Sandwiches
Build Your Own Sandwich
build your own sandwich$12.99
The Cheech
onion roll, roast beef, arugula, garlic horseradish aioli$12.99
The Agnello
prosciutto, capocollo, salami, lettuce, tomato, extra virgin olive oil, vinegar, oregano$13.99
The Gardenia
turkey, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo$13.99
The Caruso
mkt sourdough focaccia, mozzarella arugula, tomato, basil pesto, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic glaze$13.99
The Ceci
ciabatta, buffalo chickpeas, cucumber, tomato, onions, arugula$13.99