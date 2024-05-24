Build Your Own Sandwich

Choose between our Fresh Baked Breads, Boars Head Meats & Cheeses, and an array of Toppings and Condiments to create your own personalized Sandwich!

Bread Option - Roll Required* Please select 1 Sesame Bagel + $1.30 Plain Bagel + $1.30 Everything Bagel + $1.30 Poppy Bagel + $1.25 Onion Roll + $1.00 10" Plain + $1.00 Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust + $4.15 MKT Rosemary Foccaccia + $1.50 MKT Ciabatta Bread + $1.50 MKT Sliced Sourdough Bread + $1.75 Choose Your Meat Required* Please select 1 Turkey + $1.00 Roast Beef + $1.00 Ham + $1.00 Capocollo + $1.75 Prosciutto + $2.50 Sopressata + $1.00 No Meat Choose Your Cheese Required* Please select 1 Provolone + $0.50 White American + $0.50 Cheddar + $0.50 Fresh Mozzarella + $2.50 Manchego + $0.85 NO Cheese Swiss + $0.50 Do You Want Extras? Extra Turkey + $1.75 Extra Roast Beef + $1.75 Extra Ham + $1.75 Extra Capocollo + $2.00 Extra Prosciutto + $2.50 Extra White American + $1.00 Extra Provolone + $1.00 ADD/EXTRA Cheddar + $1.00 Extra Fresh Mozzarella + $2.00 Choose Your Condiment Dry (No Condiments) Chipotle Mayo + $0.50 Garlic Horseradish Aioli + $0.50 Mayonnaise EVOO Red Wine Vinegar Pesto + $0.50 Balsamic Glaze + $0.50 Honey Dijon Mustard Vegan Mayo + $1.00 Select Your Seasonings Please select up to 1 Salt Pepper Oregano Choose Your Toppings No Toppings Cucumber + $0.50 Lettuce + $0.50 Tomato + $0.50 Arugula + $0.50 Pickles + $0.50 Roasted Red Peppers + $0.75 Banana Peppers + $0.50 Sweet Peppers + $0.50 Onion + $0.50 Oregano Salt Pepper Bacon + $3.00 Allergy Notice NOTICE: PEANUT ALLERGY NOTICE: DAIRY ALLERGY NOTICE: SOY ALLERGY NOTICE: EGG ALLERGY